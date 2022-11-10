Travelling for treatment made easier with assistance scheme

THE Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS) has been declared a success with 428 new patients in the Mid North Coast Local Health District lodging claims since August 1, when the NSW Government’s $149.5 million funding boost came into effect.

This week Armidale couple Pat and Robert Hanson, who need to travel to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for Robert’s cancer treatment, met on-site with Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh to talk about how the scheme has helped them.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Hansons thought they’d have to budget for large travel and accommodation costs when Robert learned he needed cancer treatment in Coffs Harbour.

“When Robert was diagnosed with cancer, it was a very stressful and overwhelming time as Robert’s

treatment was going to be in Coffs Harbour, 180km away, and he needed six weeks of radiation

treatment,” Mrs Hanson said.

“IPTAAS allowed us to travel and stay in Coffs Harbour for that time without needing Robert to drive

back and forth, which was a huge relief.

“It covered our petrol and our accommodation at the hospital, saving us around $3,000.”

Community-based charity Can Assist provides financial support to cancer patients living in rural and regional areas to help access treatment and care.

“I can’t put into words the weight I see lifted when patients and our volunteers realise what the increase in IPTAAS rebates means for them,” Can Assist Executive Director Emma Phillips said.

The NSW Government is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to promote the benefits of the expanded scheme, which will include flyers, fact sheets, an updated website and social media posts targeting existing, new and potential patients and their families and carers.

In addition, NSW Health is continuing to review and streamline the IPTAAS application processes to make it easier for patients to lodge claims.

“It is fantastic that as a government we are able to help reduce the financial burden of regional NSW patients and their families when travelling for treatment,” Mr Singh said.

“The NSW Government has not only increased subsidies for travel and accommodation but there are now tens of thousands more people eligible for the scheme.”

The subsidy for people requiring accommodation has been almost doubled, while the NSW Government has also almost doubled the private vehicle subsidy rate from 22 cents to 40 cents per kilometre for patients who have to travel more than 100 kilometres for care.

As well as receiving more money back, additional patients are now eligible; those attending non-commercial clinical trials, high risk foot clinics, highly specialised publicly funded dental health clinics and ocularists.

By Andrea FERRARI