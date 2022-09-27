Fun and free school holiday activities on the Myall Coast

THE school holidays are here and MidCoast Council is running several family-friendly events.

In the first week of the holidays, movement and choreography workshops aimed at young people with and without dance experience will be hosted by Kristina Chan.



Over the five-hour workshop, participants will work together to develop skills in movement-based activities that encourage confidence and creative thinking.

They will learn about choreography and engage in physical movement and dance to develop coordination, fitness and performance skills.

This workshop will be held in Tea Gardens on Thursday 29 September from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Young people with a love for art and nature can enjoy Koala and Nature Journaling workshops with Scott and Liesl Colyer from Living Strong Nature Journaling in Hawks Nest at Jimmys Beach Reserve on Friday 7 October from 11:00am-2:00pm.

Nature journaling is a mixture of scientific observation, creativity and immersion in the natural environment.

Bringing nature and art together, the workshops will give participants an appreciation for the environment and an opportunity for discovery, creativity and problem solving.

This workshop includes all materials.

Participants are asked to bring water, wear a hat and clothing and shoes suitable for bush walking.

Both workshops are free thanks to funding support received from the NSW Government through the Office of Regional Youth and are available to people aged 12 to 24 years.

Tea Gardens Library will also run two free activities in the holidays.

On Wednesday 28 September from 2:30-3:30pm children aged five years and older can participate in a snow globe winter wonderland craft workshop with all materials supplied.

On Wednesday 5 October from 2:30-4:00pm, the Library will host a free screening of the Rise of Gru.

The Library recommends bringing a cushion to sit on and a bottle of water.

The film is rated PG and children aged five years and under must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Bookings can be made for all events on the MidCoast Council website at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events

By Tara CAMPBELL