Richard Osborne retires after 40 years of Coast Guard service

AFTER 40 years of service with Port Stephens Coast Guard (now renamed Marine Rescue) Richard Osborne is weighing the anchor.

He has served in various roles, including two terms as Commander.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On top of this he put in 34 years as an unpaid volunteer with the bushfire movement.

For this they honoured him with Life Membership.

This extensive community service over such a long time saw him awarded an Order of Australia Medal.

Reflecting on his time with the service, he said that he had worked with a great bunch of like minded people who put the community needs before their own interests.

“Both my partner Di, who also clocked up 26 years service and I have developed long lasting friendships through our volunteer work,” he said.

“These days, with the electronic age upon us, things are much more complex and the equipment more demanding and expensive.

“The training has to be more thorough but the advent of GPS and even the humble mobile phone have made communications far easier and streamlined,“ he added.

Richard and Di plan to travel and in their extra spare time they will become more involved in the local and district radio club for which Richard has developed an enduring passion.

A formal farewell at a date to be fixed is currently being organised by Marine Rescue.