Funding available for community or heritage projects

If you have a project to benefit the community or a heritage listed place or property, you may be eligible for a grant through the funding programs.

This funding is available anywhere in the MidCoast.

Community donations funding can assist organisations to deliver community development and capacity building projects.

The annual donations program offers up to $2000, or up to $10,000 over a two-year period. Submit your application by Sunday 2 April 2023.

“This funding recognises the valuable social contribution community organisations make to our region,” said MidCoast Council’s Mayor Claire Pontin.

“We know that this small amount of assistance can make all the difference in getting great community projects off the ground.”

Funding for heritage buildings is also available and is jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW Government.

It offers assistance of up to $2,000, and in some special cases grants of up to $5,000 are available.

Submit your application by Sunday 16 April 2023.

“Heritage buildings are an important asset to our community, attracting tourists, increasing pride in the community and giving us a sense of who we are and where we’ve come from,” added Mayor Pontin.

As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 percent of the total project cost.

The local heritage fund focuses on preserving our region’s heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places.

“This program has supported some wonderful restoration projects over the past five years and we’re excited to announce this funding opportunity for 2023,” Mayor Pontin said.

“These funding programs enrich our way of life and add value to our area.”

Apply now as a first step towards getting your project up and running. You can find the funding criteria and application forms at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.