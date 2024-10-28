Funding available for maintaining and upgrading public reserves



THE State Government has opened applications for $10 million in grants from its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to maintain and upgrade public reserves.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington encouraged local Crown land reserve managers to apply for funding.

“Grants are available for maintaining and upgrading reserves and their facilities, as well as managing feral pests and Weeds of National Significance to keep reserves healthy,” Ms Washington said.

“Grant applications are open to Crown land reserve managers including local councils, community groups who use Crown land.”

Crown reserves are public land set aside by the government for community use for purposes such as recreation or to protect sensitive environment areas.

Reserves provide land for recreational areas and infrastructure like sports-fields, parks, walking tracks and campgrounds.

They also provide land for community organisations and facilities like public halls, surf lifesaving clubs, scout halls and racecourses.

For further information on the Crown Reserves Improvement fund and to apply visit https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif