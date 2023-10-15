Funtastic Art to go under the Hammer at Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville

NOW in its seventeenth year, the Phoenix Gallery Exhibition and Art Auction is set to launch with ‘Funtastic’ as the theme for 2023.

The exhibition includes a playful collection of original artworks created by participants supported by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) at Phoenix School of Arts and, if previous years are any measure, competition and bidding will be fierce at the auction on 28 October.



Funtastic will feature the work of some familiar names such as Tim Pearson, Edward Barns, Marnie Russell, Harold Oxenbridge and will introduce talented new-comer Jake Durbin.

Now known as Artist’s in Action, the group started in 2006.

Producing artwork that is colourful, appealing and projects a great sense of fun has generated much interest among art lovers looking to purchase these works.

The annual auction has increased in popularity and auctioneer Guya Loveman, who has supported the group from the beginning, has a great knack of whipping the bidding up to fever pitch.

Artist in Action Facilitator Susie Peake told News Of The Area, “The exhibition will be open from 12 of October so people can come and see the artworks prior to the auction on 28 October.

“These artists have developed a following in the community and there are many who come to the auction each year to bid on work from their favourite artists.”

Young artist Jake Durbin will be exhibiting at Phoenix for the first time this year.

“I draw inspiration from the other artists here, the great teachers and also the artworks around us,” Jake said.

Nambucca Valley Phoenix is a non-for-profit organisation located in Bowraville.

It was the first disability service in the region and has been operating for over 40 years.

They provide employment, training, arts and wellness programs for people living with disabilities.

Their facilities include an historical bank building which is home to the Phoenix Gallery and Café, art rooms and work sheds.

They also offer art workshops for all abilities and an after-hours youth program.

The Funtastic Exhibition will commence on 12 October and culminate with the auction commencing at 2:30pm on 28 October.

The Phoenix Gallery is at 88 High Street Bowraville.

By Mick BIRTLES