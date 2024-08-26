Further funding for Hunter council collaboration on circular waste solutions



THE Hunter Joint Organisation (HJO) has been awarded a $349,000 Local Government Waste Solutions Fund (LGWS) grant to address barriers to circular waste solutions.

The HJO is made up of the ten local governments that cover the Hunter region, including Port Stephens and MidCoast councils.



The project aims to help HJO councils reduce the impact of the materials they consume, by working with suppliers and looking at lower impact alternatives.

The member councils intend to reduce the need for new materials and look at innovative ways to reuse and reduce their environmental footprint.

In stage one of the project, the councils worked together to understand what circular procurement is, and the opportunities that exist to reduce material consumption.

The stage two funding received from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) will assist councils to implement circular practices in their day-to-day business operations.

The project will run between August 2024 and March 2026.

Chair of the Hunter Joint Organisation and Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said, “The combined value for products and services purchased by the ten Hunter JO member councils is in excess of $500 million per year, much of which has significant potential to be circularised in some way.

“That collective buying power has the potential to be used to create local markets for circular products and lower the environmental impacts of material usage by councils in the region.

“By enabling councils and suppliers to better understand each other’s needs, the project aims to identify and address the current barriers to better uptake of circular and sustainable alternatives.

“These barriers are sometimes difficult to solve, but by working collaboratively we can attempt to break down those barriers.”

Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said the funding will give councils across the Hunter “more tools and processes to help reduce waste and strengthen our circular economy”.

Round 3 of the LGWS fund is scheduled to open in September 2024.