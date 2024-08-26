Surf life savers train youth in drone operations



HUNTER Surf Lifesaving volunteers led a morning of education and drone-flying familiarisation for the youth of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) at Hawks Nest’s Bennetts Beach on Saturday 24 August.

The air around the SLSC shed was abuzz with the whirring of drones in action, as young club members practised their newfound skills with cutting-edge UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) technology, readying for real-life scenarios patrolling the beach in the near-future.



Andrew and Cameron Jeffries, from the local SLSC’s UAV operator team, were also on-hand to help the teen pilots master the hovering marvels.

“Operators need to keep an eye on the UAV drone itself, as well as the controller’s screen, which displays the drone’s moveable camera footage,” Andrew explained.

Down on the beach, practice patrols allowed participants to simulate the set-up and co-ordination of rescue actions.

“This is one of our northernmost beaches, and the Hunter UAV program is new, the only one in the state that does drones with youth,” Connor Johansen, Hunter SLS Director of Youth Development, told NOTA.

“This is the first UAV program we’ve been able to run at Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest.

“Until now they have been predominantly run in the Newcastle area, so it’s good for kids here to have the same experience.”

Connor said the aim of training such as this was to “engage and retain” members.

“These are the future lifesavers, we want them to stick around after Nippers, while they await the chance to take on active patrol and IRB duties.

“This is often the first time most youth have worked in groups outside school, or used radios in field scenarios, and a Bronze Medallion looks really good on a resume for the police or emergency services,” Connor added.

“We are so happy we can do it here, at the perfect backdrop of Bennetts Beach.”

The program’s main sponsors are Orica and Newcastle Permanent.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

