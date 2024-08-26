Ukulele lovers unite for learning, singing and fun



UKULELE lovers united for a special day of good vibes and learning at a joint jam session held at the Tea Gardens Hotel’s Dolphin Room on Friday 23 August.

As spring sprung and the local weather warmed up considerably, some easy Pacific Island vibes were shared by two dozen ukuleles strumming in unison, with singing and play-alongs to a host of performance and practice pieces.



The likes of Denver, Dylan and Diamond, along with a few Beatles and Cohen songs, and even some sea shanties, were enjoyed by beginners and veteran strummers alike.

The large, energetic group had players from Karuah and Bulahdelah, and across Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest, including the Grange, Myall U3A, local soloist Geoff Mason, and harpist Arlene from Karuah, and became an interactive jam session for lovers of all string types.

Leading the musical awesomeness was the Old Bones Garage Band, a Tea Gardens group that has been playing together since 2017.

“This is the first time we have run anything like this, although we have been considering it for a few years,” organiser Wendy Hammond told NOTA.

“I’ve been playing for thirteen years.

“I first plucked my uke string in that same room, and have since travelled to Norfolk Island, the Blue Mountains, and Sydney for various festivals and orchestra events.

“I fell in love with the ukulele while attempting to learn piano – it is easy to learn, small and transportable, and you only need to know about three chords to play many songs.”

The singing makes the difference, as everyone in the room could attest, belting out the favourites with verve and vitality.

The Old Bones Garage Band plays at aged-care facilities, the Grange, Galleries in the Gardens, and will soon feature in ‘Play on the Porch’ day on 31 August around Winda Woppa, and across from Tea Gardens’ ANZAC Park on 5 October during the Myall River Fair.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

