Protecting nesting shorebirds in Port Stephens



PORT Stephens and the Myall Coast plays host to a range of migratory shore birds each year, with residents asked to support their survival by being considerate during nesting season.

“We live in a special part of the world where each year shorebirds come from as far as the Northern Hemisphere to nest and feed during summer,” MidCoast Council’s Manager of Natural Systems, Gerard Tuckerman.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We all share a responsibility to find a balance between enjoying these places and protecting the unique species, natural habitat and cultural values of this coastline.”

Prime nesting areas for the endangered Beach Stone-curlews, Pied Oystercatchers and Little Terns include the beaches around Harrington, Farquhar/Manning Point and the Winda Woppa area in Hawks Nest, with the shorebirds also sighted on the southern shores of Port Stephens.

Their numbers are in decline as they struggle to find undisturbed space on beaches to nest and raise their young.

Birdwatcher Neil Faser has observed the three threatened shorebirds listed above on Corrie Island, and confirmed successful breeding on the island – indicating the importance of isolated islands within Port Stephens such as Corrie and Dowardee in the conservation of threatened shorebird species.

Residents and visitors are urged to take care and follow the rules when four-wheel driving, walking dogs and using the beach.

In open expanses on beaches shorebird eggs and chicks rely on natural camouflage and are almost invisible.

Beach drivers, foxes, dogs and walkers may crush eggs or disturb parent birds, keeping them away from the nest.

This leaves eggs and chicks vulnerable to predation.

You can help by following the tips below:

– Drive within the intertidal zone, keeping out of shorebird fenced areas

– Report any coastal fox sightings or 4WDs in nesting areas to Council

– Keep control of your dog (on dog-permissible beaches) at all times and away from any fenced or sign-marked nesting areas

– Don’t take firewood from beaches, as driftwood provides useful shelter for young chicks against sea gull predation

– Observe regulatory signs at beaches including beach-nesting bird sites.

By Marian SAMPSON