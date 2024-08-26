Birubi Surf Life Saving Club’s Dusk Patrol program wins Innovation Award



BIRUBI Point Surf Life Saving Club’s (SLSC) ‘Dusk Patrol’ program took out the Innovation Award at the Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence event in Sydney on Saturday.

“The dusk program is an initiative that the club started after the number of deaths at the start of the season,” said Rohan Fisher, Birubi Point SLSC.



“The idea was to stem the number of people swimming after hours and outside flags.

“There were one too many deaths last season, so we met with Port Stephens Council, Worimi National Park and received support for the program from the Sydney area and the Central Coast as well.

“The program is run by a group of the club’s volunteers, who add additional patrols on the beach between 4pm and 7pm over the period from mid-December to mid-February, with the extended patrol service delivering safety and education to those who are on the beach from outside the area.”

Mr Fisher said the program will be implemented once again in summer.

The Hunter Branch took out Branch of the Year at the awards night.

By Marian SAMPSON