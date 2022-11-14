Futsal competitions in full swing across Port Stephens

FUTSAL is booming across Port Stephens.

What’s futsal I hear you ask?

Futsal is an association football based game played mainly indoors on a hard court smaller than a football pitch.

It is similar to five a side football or indoor soccer game.

Portugal soccer star Christiano Ronaldo is quoted as saying, “During my childhood in Portugal all we played was futsal.”

Ronaldo said the smaller court helped him with his footwork skills and he attributes the player he is today to the game of futsal.

The Nelson Bay Futsal competition began October 2022 and operates out of the Nelson Bay PCYC.

Currently there are 196 young people registered to play from ages eight to fifteen.

“I am so passionate about the game because every child who comes off the court has a huge smile on their face and that is a massive win to us,” Nelson Bay Manager Natalie Vogtmann told News Of the Area.

Medowie Futsal has been operating out of Medowie Christian School for a few years now.

“At Medowie our players range from five years to open men and we have a vast range from beginners, intermediate to players at a national level,” Medowie Coach Kristy Hogan said.

Futsal is played at Medowie over three evenings a week from 5.30 pm onwards and at Nelson Bay from 9am Saturday mornings.

Players from both Medowie and Nelson Bay have represented Australia, traveling abroad and proudly wearing the green and gold.

The current season is well underway, with a few individual spots still available.

Cost is $55 per player and $55 per team each game on the day.

Don’t miss out on registering for the next season.

For more information please contact the Facebook pages of Nelson Bay Futsal and Medowie Futsal Club.

By Jewell DRURY