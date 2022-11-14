Work of local writer John Sahyoun included in Seniors Stories anthology

THE recent release of Seniors’ Stories Volume 8 highlights the many stories that older folks have to offer to reflect on their lives.

This year’s theme was ‘Celebrating Diversity’.



100 writers’ works are chosen for inclusion for the publication, taken from submissions from the NSW Government’s Seniors’ Stories writing competition.

The ceremony was held at NSW Parliament House and about a third of the writers were representative of regional and rural NSW.

The awards were attended by an enthusiastic crowd of writers who told their personal stories.

Colleen Parkinson, organiser of the event, from the Fellowship of Australian Writers, pointed out that it was not a literary contest.

“It’s about telling a story, a good Aussies tale,” said Ms Parkinson.

Throughout the process, it was stressed that it was about passing on seniors’ stories to the next generation.

“We all have our stories and our contribution to adding to future generations is important,” Ms Parkinson said.

Local recipient John Sahyoun said, “Wow, this has been the fourth time I have been published in this Seniors’ anthology.

“It’s great to be published as you are up against literally hundreds of others and the judges don’t know who you are so I’m guessing it’s on the quality of your submission,” said Mr Sahyoun.

Ms Parkinson provided a key piece of advice to future entrants.

“There were many stories about bushfires and other current issues,” she said.

“When you have so many you just have to pick the best few.

“Also, avoid political commentary as it’s about a story that will resonate with others, rather than your take on current things,” said Ms Parkinson.

Mr Sahyoun said it was important to “write about what you know personally”.

“Tell the story that others may be interested in knowing.

“Stick to the theme and try to think outside the box.

“Watch your spelling and punctuation as this is what the judges first notice.

“You only have a one in six opportunity of making it so don’t leave anything to chance.”

An audio transcription of the published stories will be released soon on the web.

Seniors Card holders are eligible to enter each year’s contest and the organisers encourage seniors to share their personal stories with our current and future generations.

As of this week, John Sahyoun will be rejoining News Of The Area Myall Coast as a contributor reporter, having written for the paper in years gone by.

Look out for John’s stories in this and upcoming editions.