Galleries in the Gardens preparing for Summer show



GALLERIES in the Gardens will soon host much of the artistic talent that the Myall Coast has to offer, with the ‘Summer at the Gallery’ Art Exhibition from 12 January to 5 February in the Gallery at 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens.

As the spiritual and seasonal counterpoint to last year’s highly successful Winter Exhibition, the summer show will allow visitors some respite from the hot and humid weather, while enjoying the best and latest that members of the Gallery have been working on.



“Hanging of the artworks starts from Tuesday 9 January,” Galleries President Emilie Tseronis told NOTA.

“The formal opening will be at 5pm on Friday 12 January, and all are welcome to drop in and have a look.”

Prizes will be judged and awarded in multiple categories, including 2D and 3D formats, such as works on paper, photography, sculpture, and more, with a total prize-pool of $2400 to be awarded overall.

“This is the sixth such Exhibition on these premises, but the fourteenth held by the Galleries as a group of artists.

“We have two out-of-town professional artists judging this summer, Jill Orr doing the 2D prizes, and Linda Gibbins covering 3D.

“There is also currently a summer raffle underway, which will be drawn in late January, and proceeds to go to Wildlife In Need of Care (WINC), this being the sixth year we have supported their great work.

“All the artists and everyone at the Gallery is excited for everyone to come along, creating an awareness for local people to attend after the winter show,” Ms Tseronis added.

With free entry to the Galleries, and an ever-evolving display of local talent, passers-by will have plenty of reasons to drop in over the exhibition period, between 10am and 4pm, closed Tuesdays.

By Thomas O’KEEFE