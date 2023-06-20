Group 2 Rugby League mid-season review

THE latest Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season has reached its halfway point, with each team having played their first seven games.

Here is how each club has fared so far this season.

South Grafton Ghosts: The defending premiers have continued where they left off from last season, sitting in top spot on the first-grade ladder.

Grafton Ghosts: The perennial powerhouse is having another strong season sitting in second spot on the ladder.

Woolgoolga Seahorses: A three match win streak early helped the Seahorses to third at the midway point of the season, with the best for and against in the competition.

The Seahorses also sit in third spot on the reserve grade ladder and second in the League Tag.

Nambucca Roosters: Have been the big improvers of 2023.

After a winless season in their return to Group 2 last year, the Roosters already have four wins and sat at the top of the ladder prior to the last round.

Macksville Sea Eagles: Up and down start to the season splitting their first six games, but have won their last two matches including against the then ladder leading Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The Sea Eagles are having a fantastic season as a club, leading the way in the reserve grade, under 18s, and League Tag competitions.

Coffs Harbour Comets: Started their season with four straight wins, before a current three match losing streak.

Have shown their best can beat anyone with wins against recent ladder leaders the South Grafton Rebels and Nambucca Roosters.

The Comets are also second on both the reserve grade and under 18s ladders.

Sawtell Panthers: Have been competitive throughout their matches but have not quite got the results.

A win and a draw against top 4 teams the Woolgoolga Seahorses and Grafton Ghosts respectively showed the Panthers potential.

Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies: A tough return to Group 2 after a year off, the Magpies have just one win so far this season.

By Aiden BURGESS