Hat-tricks and heroics: Nambucca Strikers overwhelm Bellingen 10-0



THE Nambucca Strikers defeated the Bellingen Bats 10-0 in front of their home crowd at Coronation Park last Saturday in the Women’s 2nd Division South.

The Strikers bounced back from last week’s defeat with a vengeance.

It took Ashleigh White just two minutes to open the scoring, who went on to score a hat-trick.

Brindley White made it 2-0 after five minutes and Sarah Mander made it 3-0 after 13 minutes, with the latter going on to score four.

Lily Woodward and Evie O’Brien chipped in with one goal apiece to the delight of coach Rhys Jones.

“Coming back after losing the last game against Corindi, with five players out due to injury and Bellingen showing some great form in the last few games, the game was going to be a challenge,” he said.

“The inclusion of Jemma Burtonwood and Brianna Kennedy from the over 30s team gave more balance and speed.

“Nambucca started straight away on the front foot, instantly attacking Bellingen with swift ball movement.

“It wasn’t long before the ever reliable Sarah Mander opened her account for the afternoon with a well taken goal after some great work down the left through Ashliegh White and Holly Bennett.

“This was the incentive the team needed, and they took no time at all in dominating the game and putting Bellingen under extreme pressure.”

Mander completed a first half hat-trick as the Strikers went into the break with a commanding 6-0 lead.

After half time some resolute defending maintained the side’s clean sheet while the attack continued to build on the score line.

“Coach Kelly Trisley praised the high work rate, teamwork, working and supporting each other, which was leading to more opportunities in front of the goal,” Jones said.

“The second half was a mirror of the first half: slick passing, high work rate and a lot of movement off the ball.

“At times Bellingen countered, however the defence and keeper handled the situations.

“Three goals resulted in Mander scoring her fourth, White completing her hat-trick plus a debut seniors goal for hard running Evie O’Brian.”

The result solidified Nambucca’s position in second position on the table, one point behind the Corindi Breakers with a game in hand.

“Notable performances from Holly Bennett who seemed to be everywhere, the speed and footwork of Brianna Kennedy who supported and caused no end of trouble for Bellingen, and Brindley White, who controlled the game from midfield,” Jones reflected.

“All in all a very satisfying result for the Nambucca girls who maintain second place.”

By David WIGLEY