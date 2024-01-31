Have your say on koala conservation by 11 February



IF you have seen koalas in the area, spare a few minutes to share what you know and help MidCoast Council develop a Koala Strategy.

“We are very interested in hearing your ideas and perspectives on koala conservation,” said Council’s Manager Natural Systems, Gerard Tuckerman.



“Your feedback, along with koala sightings data, habitat mapping, and applied scientific knowledge will inform the development of the MidCoast Koala Strategy.”

Once completed, the strategy will guide a coordinated approach to conservation, recovery and long-term management of koala populations in the MidCoast area.

“By working together, we are able to better understand koala movements and undertake more meaningful habitat restoration and corridor creation,” explained Mr Tuckerman.

Participation in any potential management and conservation actions on private land under the MidCoast Koala Strategy will be entirely voluntary.

Funding will be available to help create or restore koala habitat on private land.

This restoration work may also reduce weeds and the amount of dry vegetation available to bushfires.

You don’t have to be a landholder to provide feedback.

Anyone who has seen a koala in the area or has an idea to share is invited to complete the short online survey available at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-strategy by 11 February.

If you would prefer to talk to a Council ecologist, email koalasafespaces@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.

Once the draft strategy is developed it will be placed on public exhibition for further community feedback.