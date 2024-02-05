Hawks Nest Community Hall approaches anticipated completion



LONG-AWAITED upgrades to the Hawks Nest Community Hall are finally nearing completion, to the palpable relief of the many local community groups that call it home.

A topic of contention at MidCoast Council’s Community Conversations last year, the local groups are happier now that measurable developments can be seen along Booner Street.



Meals on Wheels, Wednesday Morning Craft, Taekwondo, Myall U3A, and the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association, to name but a few, have operated out of the ageing interior of the old building while the new extension has taken shape next door.

“MidCoast Council is excited that the new and improved Hawks Nest Community Centre should be open to the public and the many community groups that call it home in March 2024,” said Amanda Hatton, Manager Strategy and Projects, MidCoast Council.

“Inclement weather has caused minor delays during the process but, weather depending, the hope is that it will be operational by late March.

“The new hall extension will have a multipurpose room with kitchenette facility, a universal accessible toilet, and a store-room available to be used by the community and user groups.

“Within the same footprint extension it was possible to introduce a new space for Meals on Wheels so that they can upgrade their infrastructure by installing a cold-room, and ultimately improving their service capacity.”

There is, however, still some way to go regarding specific groups’ facilities, as well as the physical connection between the old and new buildings.

“There’s still a fair bit to go, the grounds and surrounds have to be done, the new front path just finishes in dirt, and the walk-in freezer room has not been installed,” said Dan Holmes from Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is currently expecting the freezer room to go in as one of the final stages, however, this will impact the use of the rest of the older part of the Hall, as many large portable freezers still occupy significant space there.

