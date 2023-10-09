Hawks Nest Golf Club Ladies

ON Saturday 30th September 30 ladies played a Stableford

Div. 1

1st K. Griffiths 38c/b

2nd C. Affleck 38

3rd M. Miller 36

Div. 2

1st D. Wiggins 37c/b

2nd M. Pratten 37

3rd K. Green 35

Balls down to 32 c/b NTP 10th M. Dicksob

On Tuesday 3rd October 11 ladies played front 9 hole

1st A. O’Brien 18 2nd R. Keegan 15c/b 3rd P. Kelly 15

On Tuesday 3rd October 47 ladies played for October Medal and Medal of

Medals

Div. 1

1st J. Freeman 69c/b (Pymble)

2nd C. Foster 69 Medal

3rd D. Sainty 70

Div. 2

1st T. Collins 71c/b Medal

2nd J. Benson 71

3rd E. Jones 75

Div. 3

1st R. Dorman 71 Medal

2nd A. Browning 72

3rd J. Merryweather 74

Gross winners

Div. 1 J. Freeman 81 Div. 2 T. Collins 98 Div. 3 A. Browning 110

Balls down to 76

NTP 16th Div. 1 J. Buttrey Div. 2 C. Wiggins Div. 3 J.

Merryweather

By Elsa JONES