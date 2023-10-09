Hawks Nest Golf Club Ladies Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 10, 2023 Cheryl and Rhonda. ON Saturday 30th September 30 ladies played a Stableford Div. 1 1st K. Griffiths 38c/b 2nd C. Affleck 38 3rd M. Miller 36 Div. 2 1st D. Wiggins 37c/b 2nd M. Pratten 37 3rd K. Green 35 Balls down to 32 c/b NTP 10th M. Dicksob On Tuesday 3rd October 11 ladies played front 9 hole 1st A. O’Brien 18 2nd R. Keegan 15c/b 3rd P. Kelly 15 On Tuesday 3rd October 47 ladies played for October Medal and Medal of Medals Div. 1 1st J. Freeman 69c/b (Pymble) 2nd C. Foster 69 Medal 3rd D. Sainty 70 Div. 2 1st T. Collins 71c/b Medal 2nd J. Benson 71 3rd E. Jones 75 Div. 3 1st R. Dorman 71 Medal 2nd A. Browning 72 3rd J. Merryweather 74 Gross winners Div. 1 J. Freeman 81 Div. 2 T. Collins 98 Div. 3 A. Browning 110 Balls down to 76 NTP 16th Div. 1 J. Buttrey Div. 2 C. Wiggins Div. 3 J. Merryweather By Elsa JONES