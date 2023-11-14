Hawks Nest Golf Club wins State Award for Pro-Am Tournament





LOCAL efforts have been rewarded at Hawks Nest Golf Club, with this year’s Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am tournament winning the ‘PGA NSW/ACT Tournament of the Year’ on Monday, 6 November.

It was the first time for Hawks Nest Golf Club to receive this prestigious award, with General Manager Stephen Steptoe, Head Professional Andrew McCormack, Course Superintendent Ben Mills, and former Club Captain Fred Sparksman all on hand to celebrate at the Barangaroo event.

“It is great to receive recognition for our Pro-am, it also acknowledges the hard work and dedication all staff put in to make this such a successful tournament,” Mr McCormack told News Of The Area.

“The overall experience the club offers when participants come to the club and course makes them really feel like they are at a world class event.

“The amateurs have a great couple of days being able to experience playing with a professional.”

The Pro-Am at Hawks Nest Golf Club has been running for nine years, starting as a relatively small, one-day event, with a prize-purse of $11,000.

A decade later, this year’s tournament boasted an extraordinary $50,000 prize pool, and has been described by Golf NSW as “a premium event on the Adidas Pro-Am Series Circuit”.

“A massive thanks to all the sponsors of the event who contribute each year, especially our major sponsor Hawks Nest Beachside, the Pro-Am could not have been possible without all their support,” Mr McCormack added.

The Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am will be running again in 2024, and with these kinds of golf shoes to fill, it should be bigger and better than ever.

By Thomas O’KEEFE