51 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 690 square metres

ENJOY stunning water views from this property set overlooking the waters of North Arm Cove.

Featuring an expansive undercover deck – perfect setting for breakfast and coffee – which would make a great space for entertaining family and friends.

Here, you will enjoy easterly coastal breezes and one of the most amazing views.

The home offers three bedrooms all with built-in robes and generous living and dining spaces off the kitchen.

The kitchen itself has plenty of cupboard and bench space with stunning water views via a large picture window.

The home has just been updated and painted throughout.

New flooring, new appliances, ceiling fans and new window furnishings.

Outside is plenty of yard space both front and back – offering plenty of off-street parking with scope to landscape to your own vision.

This is a great chance to buy a property with water views at a lead-in, affordable price.

North Arm Cove is a waterside village, highly sought after on the shores of Port Stephens, offering better value than Soldiers Point, Nelson Bay and Corlette.

You will have numerous public access points to the waterway (closest is approximately 70 metres) for small craft, as well as several small beaches from which to swim in the clear fresh waters.

This is an active community with a community hall for functions and coffee days; there is a tennis court and a tennis club; community gardens, plenty of bush walking tracks and all just a two-hour drive from Sydney’s north and less than an hour from Newcastle.

Whether you are after a home to live in – or a great holiday spot to escape to – this could be perfect.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at ivystevenson@coastalproperties.net.au or 0432705766.