Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Results

2023 NHDLGA Champion of Champions, District Medal and GNSW Medal Playoffs.

On Monday 6 November at Shortland Waters Golf Club, six Hawks Nest Golf Club ladies competed in the above events having qualified at Club level to participate.

On the day ladies from 14 clubs from the District competed on this challenging course.

After the very heavy rains the previous two days we were lucky the sun shone and that all bunkers were

Considered ‘out of play’ as they still had pools of water in them.

As the course is covered in bunkers this was a bonus.

Congratulations go to Helen Haynes who played 27 holes for Champion of Champions and came Runner up in the Gross Division 1.

Denise Sainty was Runner up in Division 1 for the District Medal.

Gaye Gillard, who won Division 1 in GNSW Medal, now goes on to participate in NSW State Final at Stonecutters Ridge.

Congratulations to you all as well as to the three other ladies, Kathy Griffiths, Cheryl Foster and Elsa Jones who

also played well but just missed out on a prize.

Thanks also go to our Club bus driver who drove us there for a very early start and home again.

By Elsa JONES