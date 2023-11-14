Tea Gardens Women Bowling Club

TUESDAY 31st October: Ruth Bowden Trophy Day, Karuah v TGWBC plus social bowls. The annual Ruth Bowden Trophy Day has been contested for well over 20 years now, format for play 4 teams each, 3 bowls Triples 18 ends this year our turn for a home game. Although Karuah won 2 games as did TGWBC, the winners of the Trophy are determined by total points scored hence TGWBC regained the Trophy victors by 11 points 65 v 54. Social bowls played 2 games of Triples a win to Sheril Johnson, Maureen Campbell and Dale Winter 13 v Sheila Rattray, Dawn May and Deyonne Page 8. Winners also were Precy Swaddling, Deb Gardner and Maynie Roberts 13 v Jan Coomer, Sue Morris and Jeanette Emmett 7. The money winners here winning with the lowest margin were Sheril, Maureen and Dale Winter.

Thursday 2nd October: Social bowls played 3 games of “turn around” Singles, 4 bowls each bowler plays 2 ends and Marks for 1 end. A game of 2 bowls Triples and a game of 3 bowls Pairs all 12 ends. The winners of the Triples Dorothy Thompson, Bev Dunn and Ingrid Luck 12 v Vicki Harris, Sue Morris and Deyonne Page 7. Carol Hayden and Maynie Roberts led 6 to nil on the 5th end v Deb Gardner and Maureen Campbell, unfortunately they remained scoreless for the next 4 ends but did eventuate winning 9 v 7. Results of the Singles Sheila Rattray, Jean Glover and Chrissy Buddle, Sheila won 2 games, Jean 1 and Chrissy none. The contest between Dale Cameron, Lynne Green and Lynda Richards was very even, they all won a game each and last but not least Bette Saillard won 2, Bev Harrington winner of 1 game and Dale Winter runner up in both of her games. Winners on the day by drawing a card were Sheila, Chrissy and Jean.

Tuesday 7th November: No bowls played due to Melbourne Cup Day.

Thursday 9th November: Round 1 of the Club Championship Major Singles. Format for play 4 bowls each, the winner is the first to reach 25 points regardless of ends played. Dale Cameron got off to a strong start v Bev Harrington and continued to stay in front all the way winning on the 27th end 25 v 17. Bette Saillard and Sheila Rattray were “neck to neck” on the 18th end Bette was had 14 points v Sheila 13 from here on Bette soared ahead claiming victory on the 26th end 26 v 16. Jean Glover and Karen Green battled for 30 ends, Jean won 16 ends and Karen 14 which gives you an idea on how tight this contest was. The score on the 29th end was Jean 24 v Karen 23 still very much anyone’s game, Jean won the end scoring 2, winning 26 v 23. Great bowling by all competitors this should be a very interesting Championship if the standard of bowling continues at the same level as these games were played. Social bowls played 2 games of Pairs a win to Dorothy Thompson and Sandra Leisemann 10 v Jan Coomer and Judi Polak 4.

Christine Fossey and Maryanne Cuss 8 v Sue Morris and Lyn Nightingale 7. The winners winning with the highest margin were Dorothy and Sandra.

Coming events: TGWBC Major Singles Championship Round 2 Tuesday 14th November, the Final should be played on Tuesday 21st November. Oncology Day had to be rescheduled to Friday 17th September all welcome for bowls, lunch, raffles, tombola and fun all monies raised will be donated to the Mater Newcastle Oncology.

By Lynda RICHARDS