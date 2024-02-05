Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 5, 2024 Gaye Gillard. THE first Monthly Medal Round for Saturday Ladies Competition was held this week. This is a Stroke format, where players’ nett results determine the medal winners. Prizes are also awarded for the best gross scores in each division. A good field of 33 ladies contested the medal round in mostly overcast but humid conditions. Results for Saturday February 3rd 2024 A Grade Winners: 1st Gaye Gillard on 74; 2nd Marcia Smith 75 C/B; 3rd Helen Haynes 75. B Grade Winners: 1st Roma Bernardin on 72 (best score of the day); 2nd Deb Gardner 75 C/B; 3rd Liz Edmunds 75. Place Getters: Robyn Deppi, Carolyn Affleck, Donna Clemens, Dianne Bowes, Deb Matheson, Ann Syme and Annie Benton. Best Gross Scores: A Grade: Helen Haynes with an impressive 82 B Grade: Deb Gardner with 104 NTP (10th Hole): Helen Haynes Congratulations to all our winners today. By Di BOWES Roma Bernadin.