Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



THE first Monthly Medal Round for Saturday Ladies Competition was held this week.

This is a Stroke format, where players’ nett results determine the medal winners.

Prizes are also awarded for the best gross scores in each division.

A good field of 33 ladies contested the medal round in mostly overcast but humid conditions.

Results for Saturday February 3rd 2024

A Grade Winners: 1st Gaye Gillard on 74; 2nd Marcia Smith 75 C/B; 3rd Helen Haynes 75.

B Grade Winners: 1st Roma Bernardin on 72 (best score of the day); 2nd Deb Gardner 75 C/B; 3rd Liz Edmunds 75.

Place Getters: Robyn Deppi, Carolyn Affleck, Donna Clemens, Dianne Bowes, Deb Matheson, Ann Syme and Annie Benton.

Best Gross Scores:

A Grade: Helen Haynes with an impressive 82

B Grade: Deb Gardner with 104

NTP (10th Hole): Helen Haynes

Congratulations to all our winners today.

By Di BOWES