Karuah Golf Club News



IT WAS a big field for the annual Karuah Cup and Shield held on Saturday 3rd Feb.

95 Players with 46 of those A grade players. The conditions were perfect, overcast and no wind.

The course was in fantastic condition with many thanks to the volunteers who put so many hours into achieving this.

Thanks to those that helped out in the club on the day. Thanks to the members who contribute each week in making the club such a success Congratulations to the winners.

Karuah Cup : R Moran

Karuah Shield : Mitch O’Bryan

Grade winners

A Grade Gross: M Kirkwood Gross R/U: C Jardine

B Grade Gross: S Croese Gross R/U: J Russell

C Grade Gross: T Russell Gross R/U: J Murray

A Grade Nett: D Russell Nett R/U: H Leggit

B Grade Nett: M Bills Nett R/U: M Wilkins

C Grade Nett: R Throwbridge Nett R/U: R Holwells

NTP: 2/11 R Moran, 4/13 H Leggat, 6th C Small.

Tuesday Vets 30/1/24 players 21

Winner: Peter Fitzgerald 47pts

R/U: Steve Cooper

Highest Score; Steve Cooper 40pts

NTP: 2/11 Dan Preston, 4/13 Ross Sharpe, 6th Geoff Masters

By Sharon WEDD