Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



CONDITIONS were changeable on Saturday for the Hawks Nest Ladies Golfers, with a few showers lingering.

Carol Maher had a great round, leading the small field with a 1 shot advantage over Robyn Keegan and Cheryl Foster.

The ladies were all talking about Carol’s chip in for a fantastic birdie on the Par 3 third hole.

From 69 metres out, she used her 8 iron to chip onto the green, where the ball rolled nicely up and into the hole.

Her score? A very handy 5 points, well played Carol!

Results: Saturday 28/9/24

18 Hole Stableford

1st: Carol Maher on 36 (best score of the day); 2nd Robyn Keegan 35; 3rd Cheryl Foster 34 C/B

Place Getters (34 C/B – 32): Antje Basson, Liz Ross, Julie Hammond, Sue Kovacs and Cheryl Rose

NTP 10th Hole: Deb Matheson

Tuesday Ladies contested the Medal of Medals round, where those ladies who have won a monthly medal during the year were eligible for the major honours.

There were 44 starters playing in beautiful conditions, and as always, the competition was close.

Only 5 shots separated the top 13 ladies, but it was Shaz Carter who led the field home with a great score of 68 nett, one shot ahead of the ultimate medal winner, Helen Haynes.

Chip-ins today from Marguerite Miller, Liz Edmonds and Anne-Marie French, and Robyn Keegan scored a nice birdie on the 16th – well played ladies!

Results Tuesday 18 Hole Stroke Round 1/10/24

A Grade: 1st Helen Haynes 69; 2nd Sue Kovacs 71; 3rd Anne-Marie French 72

B Grade: 1st Shaz Carter 68 (best score of the day); 2nd Darelle Rowe 70; 3rd Tanya Sinclair 71 C/B

C Grade: 1st Dianne Bott 70; 2nd Robyn Henshaw 71; 3rd Di Smith 73

Place getters (71 C/B – 77 C/B): Elsa Jones, Deb Matheson, Ann Syme, Trish Sattler, June Biddle, Janet Olsen, Marcia Smith, Deb Dummett, Denise Sainty, Maxine Mitchell, Janet Moore.

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes; B Grade Darelle Rowe; C Grade Dianne Bott

Congratulations to the 2024 Medal of Medals Winner, Helen Haynes.

Another of our Hawks Nest Ladies has taken the honours at a NSWWVGA event, this time the Dubbo Vets Week of Golf. Evelyn Potts took out the A Grade 54 Hole event with a score of 96. Well done, Evelyn!

Thursday Lady Veterans

On another glorious spring day, 56 players teed off in this week’s game, which was also the final round of the Lady Veterans Championship. There was only one chip in today, from Janet Moore on the 2nd hole.

She hit a fairly casual putt in from just off the green, saying she only wanted to get the ball close to the hole.

But it went straight in, perhaps proof that we shouldn’t overthink things when playing golf.

Results Thursday 9 Hole Event 3/10/24

1st Denise Sainty -1 C/B; 2nd Mim Murdoch -1; 3rd Elsa Jones 1 C/B; 4th Sylvia Bolden 1; 5th Robyn Keegan 3

There will be a full report and results of the Lady Veterans Championship next week.

Congratulations to all those who finished in the winners’ circle at Hawks Nest Ladies Golf this week. See you on the fairways!

By Dianne BOWES

