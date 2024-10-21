Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



POOR weather disrupted the ladies’ events this week. Saturday’s Monthly Medal round has been pushed back until next week due to a lack of numbers, though those 13 ladies who turned up played a Stableford event. Visitors today included Jane Sedgwick from The Australian GC, Gwenny Kalaf from Manly GC, Janet Wonders from Concord GC and Sharon Bevan from Noosa Springs Country Club.

Results !8 Hole Stableford 15/10/24

Overall Winners: 1st Jane Sedgwick on 34 (best score of the day); 2nd Gwenny Kalaf 33; 3rd Angela Clipperton 31 C/B

Place Getters: Margaret Pratten 31C/B and Janet Wonders 31

NTP 10th Hole: Jo Scott

Tuesday’s event should have been Round 1 of the Hawks Nest Ladies Championship, but persistent rain saw the round postponed until next week. The championship is always hotly contested, so let’s hope the conditions are more favourable then.

Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event

The fog burned off to reveal a splendid day for golfers, and 50 of our ladies took advantage of the perfect conditions. There were some great shots out there, Denise Sainty scoring a birdie 3 on the 7th, and chip ins from Rosarie Mullins (1st), June Biddle for par (9th), Elsa Jones and Marie Pegram (10th), and a beauty from Marcia Smith on the 14th for par from 10 metres off the green. Well played ladies!

Results Thursday 9 Holes 17/10/24

1st Dawn Nealon -4; 2nd Rosarie Mullins -3; 3rd Dawn Gough -2; 4th Elsa Jones -1; 5th Di Lindstrom 3

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Liz Ross; Division 2 Robyn Keegan; Division 3 Sue Hair

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Ann Morris; Division 2 Marie Pegram; Division 3 Carol Wiggins.

By Dianne BOWES

