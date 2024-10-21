Top swim coach Michael Abel recognised with Australian Sports Medal



SWIMMING flows freely through the veins of respected Medowie sporting figure Michael Abel.

For the past two decades, the Scottish native has devoted many hours to guiding the fortunes of his Stroud Seals Swimming Club hopefuls at the Lakeside Aquatic Centre in Raymond Terrace.

You’ll find the local learning support teacher and experienced coach poolside most mornings, honing the all-round skills of his dedicated and versatile swim squad.

Michael was officially recognised for his lifelong commitment to swimming and inclusivity when presented with an Australian Sports Medal recently by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at Parliament House.

The medal acknowledged Abel’s strong involvement with Sports Inclusion Australia and the Global Games in France.

“For me, it’s a great honour to have but I simply enjoy helping able-bodied and para swimmers realise their potential,” he proudly told the News Of The Area.

“Swimming is an extremely rewarding sport but it can also be totally devastating when you work hard for a milestone and miss out by a finger touch.”

Abel, who holds a Masters degree in coaching, swam as a youngster in northern Scotland before emigrating down under in the late 1970s.

When a head swimming coach position became available at the Lakeside Aquatic Centre 20 years ago, he jumped at the opportunity and has since helped many swimmers reach state and national level.

Michael’s work with Sports Inclusion Australia is revered.

He has five swimmers in his squad with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who have represented Australia with distinction at the Global Games.

The Stroud Seals have produced some talented swimmers over the years, influenced by Abel’s coaching.

HIs mantra is to “ensure that everyone, regardless of their abilities, gets a fair shot at success.”

By Chris KARAS