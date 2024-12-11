Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



SATURDAY’S Ladies Stableford was played in humid, overcast conditions, with a small field of just 35 players. Today’s visitors were from Avondale, Barnwell Park and Horizons Golf Clubs, so welcome to Michele, Gabby, Judy and Nadine. Our clear winner though, was Cheryl Rose with a great score of 40 points, while Tanya Sinclair finished just 2 shots behind.

Results: Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 30/11/2024

A Grade: 1st Michele Garra (Avondale GC) 36; 2nd Karen Green 35; 3rd Denise Sainty 34

B Grade: 1st Cheryl Rose on 40 (best score of the day); 2nd Tanya Sinclair 38; 3rd Sue Campton 34

Place Getters (33 C/B -30 C/B): Jo Buttrey, Gaye Gillard, Annie Benton, Suellen Barker, Di Davis, Gabby Bannon, Marcia Smith, Judy Stevens, Evelyn Potts and Christine Simmons

Summer has officially started for the year, so Tuesday’s round was played in hot, steamy conditions which tested the field. There were 46 starters today and as always, the leaderboard was crowded, with the top 6 ladies finishing within 2 shots of each other. But it was our outgoing Ladies’ President, Deb Matheson who won the day, after a handy birdie on the 3rd and a great chip in on the 9th. Darelle Rowe had a fantastic chip in on the 12th from 48 metres out, and June Biddle was very happy with her chip in on the 1st for a par 4. Other chip ins today were from Carol Maher on the 8th, and Annie Benton on the 14th. Well played, ladies.

Results: Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 3/12/2024

A Grade: 1st Deb Matheson on 35 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Denise Sainty 35; 3rd Annie Benton 34 C/B

B Grade: 1st Di Bowes 33; 2nd Tanya Sinclair 32; 3rd Deb Gardner 31 C/B

C Grade: 1st Janet Merryweather 32; 2nd Chris Simmons 30; 3rd Jan Olsen 29 C/B

Place Getters ( 34 C/B – 29): Maxine Mitchell, Jo Buttrey, Jo Collins, Trish Collins, Angela Clipperton, Sari McDonald, Dale McClure, Dawn Wiggins, Carolyn Affleck, Jo Scott and Rhonda Dorman.

NTP Hole 5: A Grade: Nil; B Grade: Di Bowes (yay!); C Grade: Sharon Barwick

Tuesday Lady Veterans 9 Hole Comp, Back 9

There were 11 players who teed off this morning, with Sue Nicholson today’s winner, 2 shots ahead of the pack. The following 7 ladies were within 3 shots of each other, so the competition was as hot as the weather!

Results: 1st Sue Nicholson on 15 (best score of the day); 2nd Jeanette Kemp 13 C/B; 3rd Robyn West 13; 4th Marie Pegram 12 C/B; 5th Ann Browning 12; 6th Pat Marr 11 C/B

Thursday began with some drizzle, but it wasn’t long before the sun emerged to scorch the ladies this morning. We had 47 players who pushed through the humidity, so the air conditioned clubhouse was a welcome sight. Rhonda Dorman had 2 chip ins during her solid round to finish 4th. One of our Golden Girls, Pam Kelly made a nice par on the 16th in her great round; and Elsa Jones hit a birdie on the 2nd, but of the feathered variety! (It lived!) Another of our ladies hit the best trick shot of the day on the 18th: her tee shot clipped a tree on the edge of the dam, hit the cart path and flew backwards into the bunker on the 17th! We love Thursday golf where fun is the name of the game.

Results: Lady Veterans 9 Hole Comp 5/12/2024

1st Dawn Gough on -8; 2nd Robyn Keegan -2; 3rd Marcia Smith 0; 4th Rhonda Dorman 4 C/B; 5th June Martin 4.

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Denise Sainty; Division 2 Elsa Jones; Division 3 Jo Scott

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Robyn Keegan; Division 2 Marie Pegram; Division 3 June Martin

Congratulations to all of our winners this week. Well played ladies!

By Dianne BOWES