Hawks Nest’s newest centenarian celebrates in style



BIRTHDAY girl Merle Harvey-Woods turned 100 last week, and celebrated in style with her friends, family, and staff at Peter Sinclair Gardens in Hawks Nest on Thursday 11 July.

Originally from the St George region of Sydney, where her father once played for an early Dragons team, Merle worked in many fields, including printing, cane wickerwork, and her lifelong passion, children’s nurseries.



Never one to remain idle, having learnt how to waterski at 55, she’s still a big fan of the pokies, and will try anything new.

Lorraine Harvey, Merle’s daughter-in-law, told NOTA, “She loves kids; the daycare kids loved her.

“They called her ‘Harvey’, and some even brought their own kids back a generation later.”

Earlier in the week, staff from Peter Sinclair Gardens took Merle to visit a Medowie daycare, where the kids were thrilled to meet a centenarian for the first time.

“Merle’s presence with the kids was second to none,” Nic from Peter Sinclair Gardens told NOTA.

“They gravitated to her for who she was, and there were countless hugs and a big smile.”

The Peter Sinclair Gardens lounge was festooned with silver 100’s and pink balloons and streamers hung by the volunteers and staff, and Merle was welcomed into her party like a Queen.

“Not everybody gets this, you’ve got to get to 100,” Merle declared aloud.

“Thank you all very much, I’m a bit overcome, I want to cry but I’m not going to – thank you, thank you, thank you everybody.”

Merle came to Hawks Nest three years ago, and her impressive progeny includes three children, ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and, so far, one great-great-grandchild, five generations in all.

Being born in 1924, Merle has seen the Great Depression, WWII, the Cold War, the turn of the Century, COVID, recessions and boom-times, and is still going strong, receiving her special 100th birthday wishes cards from the NSW Governor, Governor-General, Prime Minister, and more.

After blowing out her ‘100 candle’, Merle was whisked away in a specially-organised Cadillac to zip around town in classic, timeless style.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

