Headspace hosts a day of all things skateboarding

YOUNG skateboarders enjoyed a day out at Coffs Harbour’s Koby Mitchell Memorial Skatepark on Friday 6 October, organised as a school holiday activity.

The day began with a beautiful Acknowledgement of Country from Allison Wilson.



With some of the older skaters away in Sydney for a competition, the younger ones were given free rein at the skatepark.

Ethic of the day: ‘No skateboard? No idea? No problem’.

The event was organised by headspace Coffs Harbour, funded through the NSW Office of Regional Youth and supported by the local skate community.

Bevin Newton and the crew from Chalkies Skateshop, together with local artist and skater Jimmy Wags and Coffs Coast Skateboarding were on hand to loan equipment, provide free lessons and coaching, and the opportunity to learn new tricks.

“It is so great for all the younger kids to have a go and build up their confidence,” parents present at the event said.

Special show bags had been put together and were awarded to those who put in the greatest effort, made a big improvement in their confidence and/or skills, and impressed the lookers-on during the skate jam.

“It is so important for young people to have the opportunity to try something new and active in a positive supported environment, it builds so many important skills for later in life,” headspace Coffs Harbour Centre Manager Suzanne O’Donnell told News Of The Area.

Some lucky young people got the chance to work with Jimmy Wags and the Mullaway Creative Co to design their own skateboard.

“Provided with a free blank skateboard deck and paints and plenty of encouragement there were some amazing designs produced on the day.”

Jimmy helped the youngsters work on their designs and they got to take away their decorated boards.

One Mob Radio was there to keep the music pumping, and refreshments, snacks, lunch and freebies were handed out during the day by the headspace Coffs Harbour team.

“Trying new activities is often beyond the reach of many in our community, so this day was designed to allow young people to have a chance to get out and try something new, build up their confidence and even perhaps make some new friends without it costing them (or their parents) a cent.

“Events like this help to break down the stigma around having a yarn about how you’re going and send the message that you can give things a go – no one is perfect,” said Suzanne.

Support came as funding from the NSW Office for Regional Youth, and donations and discounts from Coles (Coffs Harbour and Toormina), OzHarvest and Domino’s Pizza Coffs Harbour.

headspace Coffs Harbour is a service of Health Voyage Ltd – call 02 6652 1878 or drop in for mental health and wellbeing support.

By Andrea FERRARI