Guy Fawkes National Park closed for repairs and upgrades

UPGRADES and repairs are taking place in and around Ebor Falls in Guy Fawkes National Park requiring the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to temporarily close the park.

The Upper Falls visitor precinct is part of a $5 million upgrade following significant damage caused by the 2019-20 bushfires.



The upgrade includes the construction of new lookouts, visitor precincts, and accessible amenities.

Dirk Richards, NPWS Northern Inland Principal Project Officer, spoke of the prudence of the temporary closure in ensuring the completion of major construction works.

“This short-term temporary closure will give contractors the space to focus on safely completing major construction stages.

“This will allow us to progress works at the Upper Falls faster and ensure the new visitor precinct is open in time for the summer holidays,” he said,

The works are upgrades meaning visitors can expect an enhanced experience on completion of the works at the end of the year.

These improvements include enhanced and inclusive accessibility, increased parking, brand-new visitor facilities, and new vantage points to view the dramatic gorge and waterfalls.

During the closure, no toilet, picnic or rest stop facilities will be available at Ebor Falls.

Travellers on Waterfall Way are advised to use alternative amenities located in Ebor township or at the Ebor Sportsground.

Signage and traffic barriers will be in place to inform motorists of the closure.

Access to Ebor Cemetery off Ebor Falls Road will remain open.

The Upper Falls precinct will reopen to the public in December 2023.

For further information and updates on the closure, please visit the National Parks and Wildlife Service website at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au

By Andrea FERRARI