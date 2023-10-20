Free professional development workshops for creatives

ARTS Mid North Coast are delivering a new series of free professional development workshops for artists and creatives in the region.

First off, as part of NSW Small Business Month, is ‘Being Well – Maintaining Health And Wellbeing In The Creative Industries.



The workshop explores ways that creative professionals can purposely bring wellbeing practice into their everyday lives.

Led by a creative industries expert and wellbeing specialist, Monica Davidson from Creative Plus Business, this interactive workshop is a tonic to help practitioners remain creative for the long term.

“The effect of the pandemic is easing for some creatives, but not all,” Monica told News Of The Area.

“In terms of work last year, after the worst of the pandemic eased, it led to a lot of burnout across the board sadly.

“This year creatives have been regrouping, which is good, but the cost of living crisis and the reduction of funding for some programs is now having a troubling effect on some artists.”

The focus of the workshop will be frank conversations and providing people with practical strategies.

“People are frequently prescribing creative activity to help with other’s well being, but suggesting doing things for professional creatives is like telling a depressed accountant to do more spreadsheets!” she

said.

“It must be part of their overall professional approach – including how they run their business, how they conduct their marketing, do books, and how they manage their wellbeing.

The Being Well workshop will be held at the Harry Bailey Memorial Library at Yarrila Place, Coffs Harbour on Saturday 28 October.

Additionally, in early 2024, local photographer Ronnie Grammatica will be teaching two workshops in Coffs Harbour, with specific dates to be confirmed.

All workshops are free.

Places are limited so registrations are essential.

Visit www.artsmidnorthcoast.com for more information.

By Mary KEILY