Heat is on as Medowie Bumblebees and Barnsley United Bulldogs produce gripping Australia Cup tussle

BARNSLEY United Football Club have overcome sweltering conditions and a tenacious Medowie FC to advance to the next phase of the prestigious Australia Cup knockout competition.

The Bulldogs registered a gripping 2-1 victory over the Bumblebees last Sunday at Yulong Oval, Medowie to set up a third round showdown with Lambton Jaffas FC.

First half goals by Brody Wetters and Jacob Avellis proved pivotal for Barnsley as both Newcastle Football League Zone 2 clubs endured the heat and humidity in a scoreless second stanza.

Medowie FC Secretary Luke Radcliffe praised the efforts of all players post match for producing an entertaining tussle despite the difficult conditions.

“All credit to the players – they matched skills and never stopped probing in an even contest between two proud clubs,” Radcliffe told News Of The Area.

“It was energy sapping for both teams and a pity our club were eliminated from the competition after giving their all,” he said.

Medowie FC opened the scoring after eight minutes when left winger Bryn Fairman blasted the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

But three minutes later the Bumblebees suffered a setback when the talented Fairman limped off the field after tearing his hamstring.

The agile Wetters pounced on a loose ball to level the scores with a 23rd minute goal before Medowie keeper Aaron Bray pulled off the first of many saves to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

Medowie were dealt another blow when key winger Jed Russell left the field with cramp before Barnsley ace Avellis gave his side the edge with a brilliant goal after a long range strike just before the half time interval.

Striker Campbell Reynolds muffed a chance to equalise after the break but the Bulldogs prevailed with scrambling defence in a hard fought second session.

Medowie FC have appointed club stalwart and life member Matt Morris as its Zone 2 Head Coach for the 2023 season.

A former NPL player, Morris brings a wealth of experience to the Bumblebees who downed the Mayfield Juniors 3-0 in a recent first grade trial.

Medowie reserve grade played out a 0-0 draw.

For further enquiries contact Secretary Luke Radcliffe 0421 671 446.

By Chris KARAS