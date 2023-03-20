Left winger Webb is a key signing for NPL Northern NSW premiers Lambton Jaffas

A SWITCH of clubs has given talented Tea Gardens native Samuel Webb a new lease of life in the National Premier League Northern NSW competition.

The talented left winger enjoyed a stellar season with Cooks Hill United in 2022 – winning the club’s Golden Boot award with ten goals from fifteen matches despite the Cookers missing out on finals action.

When mentor David Tanchevski was appointed coach of reigning champions Lambton Jaffas FC for the 2023 NPL season, an excited Webb, along with several teammates followed suit.

“My decision to leave the Cookers wasn’t an easy one, but when the offer came from Lambton, I couldn’t turn it down,” a sincere Webb told News Of The Area.

“I have a lot of time and respect for coach Tanchevski – he has reinstalled confidence into my game which I’m really grateful for,” confessed the Australian Indigenous Football representative.

“The chance to play with the 2022 Grand Final winners was another major factor in linking up with the Jaffas,” he said.

“We have a very competitive squad which is built around a club environment that thrives for success,” Samuel added.

At age 23, sharp shooter Webb is still regarded as one of the competition’s brightest prospects and is keen to replicate last year’s NPL Northern NSW premiership honours with the Lambton club.

He was identified as a player of the future during his time with the Newcastle Jets Academy from the age of twelve to sixteen and later with the Australian Indigenous Football squads.

Samuel still has aspirations to play at a higher level but is thoroughly enjoying his new challenge with the Jaffas.

“The NPL is getting more competitive by the year and I’m learning week in week out,” said Samuel.

“I’ve got ambitions to win the premiership and hopefully this is the year to do so.

“There is an expectation to back up that achievement and repeat the efforts in defending last year’s title,” he added.

Lambton have made a slow start to the 2023 season after their opening round clash with Maitland Magpies was abandoned after 22 minutes following a serious lower leg injury to star Jaffas midfielder Luke Remington at Adamstown Oval.

The Jaffas suffered a 3-0 loss to Weston Bears in the second round before registering a 1-1 draw with New Lambton Eagles in last Friday’s clash at Newcastle No 2 Sportsground.

By Chris KARAS