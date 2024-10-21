Higgins’ big win in Gloucester Veterans golf



SALLY Higgins stormed home with a five under handicap par 41 for a good win in the Joe Farrugia sponsored event run by the Gloucetser Veteran Golfers on Tuesday 15 October, a full three points ahead of the field.

The event was an Individual Stableford run with a moderate sized field in weather threatening conditions with the course was a tad on the heavy side.

The winner was Sally Higgins with 41 Stableford points. Balls were won by Chris Steele 38, Paul Griffiths 37, Anne Wand 36, Mark Stone 35 with the last ball going on a count back to Jim Spencer who scored 34.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 6th and 15th holes were won by Sally higgins and Trevor Sharp who finished 550 and 122 cm from the flagstick respectively. The longest 4th and 13th holes were out of reach for the entire field on the day.

On Tuesday 22 October the Gloucester Veterans will be playing an Individual Stroke event with a Putting competition in conjunction, all of which is sponsored by Anne and Ian Maggs. The following Tuesday, the Veterans Golfers will be playing an Irish Four Ball.

By Peter WILDBLOOD