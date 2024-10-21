Town wins over country in Gloucester women’s golf



THE forecast was for scattered showers for the Gloucester Golf Ladies day last Wednesday, 16 October, not that this threat dampened the spirit of the annual Town and Country event. On the day, there were more Country players turning out than Town players, so, to even up the teams, a couple of Country players were moved across to the Town team.

It was a tight competition for the prizes sponsored by Pam Paff, with Moya Harris the best of the Country team players with 37 points; she headed Pam Paff but only by a countback. Alison Windeyer also scored 37 points and was the best of the Town players. Balls were won by Pam Paff, 37, and Gai Falla and Myrelle Fraser, both on 36 points. The Nearest-to-the-Pin trophy at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Evelyn Blanch representing the Country team; no one from the Town team made it onto the green. At the 6th and 15th holes the NTP trophies were won by Dale Rabbett for Country and Alison Windeyer for Town.

And as the rain settled in for the afternoon, it was Country that won the day with 209 points versus Town with 203 points.

The day also doubled as the playoff for the Monthly Medal winners for 2024, a trophy also won by Moya Harris. All players winning a Monthly Medal during the year were eligible for the playoff scheduled for last Wednesday but postponed due to the poor weather that day. It was held in conjunction with the Town and Country team event.

On Wednesday 23 October Alyson Windeyer is sponsoring an Individual Stroke event with a putting competition held in conjunction. The following Wednesday the Gloucester Golf Ladies will be celebrating their Closing Day ahead of a Summer break from full 18-hole competition with a Three Person Ambrose.

By Carolyn DAVIES