Holiday markets at Stuarts Point and Scotts Head

FOLLOWING on from the Christmas Season success of the local holiday markets, organisers are pleased to welcome all comers to Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve to enjoy the Easter Sunday Markets on 9 April, from 8am to 2pm, with lots of street food, entertainment and a great array of vibrant arts, crafts and goods stalls, as well as a bonus Easter Egg Hunt from 11am.



The Scotts Head Twilight Markets will return to delight the locals and holiday makers on Wednesday April 12 and the following week, April 19 from 3 till 8pm.

Enquiries can be made at 0429120744.

By Jen HETHERINGTON