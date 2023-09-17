Honing Hollywood-style animation skills at TAFE NSW

TAFE NSW is delivering training in one of Hollywood’s premiere graphics platforms, Unreal Engine, and they are doing it from Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC), where one of only four Unreal Authorised Instructors in Australia is based.

CHEC TAFE NSW Information Technology Teacher Jon McMillan works virtually with Sydney-based production company Cheeky Little, on a job readiness program, through funding from Training Services NSW.



Students studying Gaming at TAFE NSW learn how to use this platform from Jon, so they can design and build games.

Students attending the CHEC get to study under Jon face-to-face, while those studying the courses online have virtual access.

Highly regarded in the industry, Unreal Engine is a world-leading graphics platform used to build games, animation and virtual realities, including online game Fortnite and The Mandalorian series, from the Star Wars franchise.

The program trains potential candidates looking to enter the workforce in Unreal Engine animation features, including storyboarding, look development, editing, lighting, dressing, rendering and quality control.

“Our courses, from Certificate III to Diploma, are all about having fun while learning,” Jon told News Of The Area.

“Students get to be creative and learn digital skills.

“There’s also some theory to give them a strong foundation.

“But the main focus is on making cool 3D models, animations, textures, and games.

“After they graduate, our students can choose from many different jobs.

“We teach them to be Unreal Engine generalists.”

This means they can do lots of different things in the gaming industry.

Companies might hire them for a specific job, like designing game levels.

“Our students are ready for these jobs because they’ve already learned those skills.

“Sometimes, companies want people who can do many different tasks, and our students fit that description too.”

“There are many job roles available.

“There’s a big demand for people who know how to use Unreal Engine, not just in games but also in animation.

“Some jobs can be done from home, but some companies prefer their employees to work in an office.”

The future of this industry is really exciting, according to Jon.

“If you have seen Star Wars Mandalorian, you’ve witnessed the power of Unreal Engine firsthand.

“Or if you have played Fortnight or Gears of war, or even Mortal Kombat.”

Production company Cheeky Little’s Technical Director Liam O’Leary said the TAFE NSW training ensures there is a strong talent pool of skilled applicants ready to work on projects, as Cheeky Little’s UE capacity expands.

“We have a vested interest in flooding the market with people who know how to use this software,” he said.

“Almost all of the animated computer graphics series and features that we have in development are slated to be produced in Unreal Engine, so we’re likely to be in a position where we may need to hire more crews quickly, and we need them to have the right skills for longform animation.”

By Andrea FERRARI