Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE recent onslaught of strong winds has made it a challenging week for local anglers.

With the weather remaining unpredictable, fluctuating between north-easterly and southerly winds and the occasional shower, finding consistent fishing opportunities has been a challenge.



However, as the weather begins to stabilise, there are signs of promising fishing conditions emerging as we head into the warmer months.

In the Hastings River, bream have been active, with both breakwalls and Settlement Point producing good results.

Mullet strips and brined prawns have been effective baits.

Flathead numbers have also remained consistent, with lures of various profiles and whitebait proving successful.

Whiting have been congregating in Limeburners, Blackmans Point, and the back channel, with surface lures proving particularly effective.

For luderick enthusiasts, the breakwalls have been holding a few fish, with sea cabbage and weed flies producing results.

School-sized mulloway have been abundant between the highway bridges and Wauchope.

Off the rocks, a few tailor have appeared around Point Plomer, although they are mostly smaller specimens.

Luderick continue to be encountered locally, with Shelly’s and Miners Beach being prime locations.

For those wanting to fish the afternoon bite, reasonable bream and school mulloway can be found at Big Hill and Point Plomer.

For those brave enough to venture offshore, the rewards have been substantial.

Snapper numbers remain healthy, with both bait and soft plastics proving effective.

The reefs off the Lighthouse have been particularly productive.

As the weather improves, targeting kingfish on the wider reefs with live bait and knife jigs could be a promising adventure.

In the Camden Haven anglers have been finding success in various species on the beaches. Whiting numbers have been steadily increasing, particularly on the shallower sandbars during the rising tide.

Worms and pipis have been the preferred baits.

Bream have also been cooperative, with Grants Beach proving to be a productive spot.

For night-time anglers, school mulloway remain a viable target, with the beaches south of Lake Cathie offering the best chances.

This week’s feature photo is of Indi Garvey, a member of the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club, who has been recognised for her outstanding achievements.

She was awarded the Game Fishing Association Australia’s State Champion for Junior Female Angler Tag and Release.

Her dedication and skill have made her a role model for young female anglers.

By Kate SHELTON