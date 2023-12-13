Hunter artists on display at Nelson Bay gallery



THIS month the Artisan Collective Port Stephens at d’Albora Marinas, Nelson Bay is the proud host for two very talented artists, with the gallery providing the perfect space to exhibit some of their finest work

Nelson Bay local Helen Jackson is an award winning ceramicist that uses her beautiful surroundings in Port Stephens to find inspiration for her art.



The pieces that she will be showing in December focus on the themes of water, wind and boats, and represent her recent artistic exploration of stability and movement.

Helen has exhibited her work nationally and has received several sculpture awards for her ceramics.

“I make vessels from increasingly thin slices of rolled out clay,” Helen said.

“The way gravity sometimes slumps the clay into almost organic forms is quite exquisite.

“An abundance of potential from what is essentially mud, transformed into everlasting pieces of apparently frail beauty – a beauty that belies its durability.”

The other artist exhibiting her work during December is Penny Wilson, a printmaker who began her career in the art form in the 1990s in Newcastle.

Penny has worked with the theme ‘Below the Surface’, exploring topics including climate change and its effect on communities and nature, and the issue of many being unable to find a place of safety and personal freedom.

“I hope the viewer looks at my art and can see below the surface, and can see how I represent a sense of place and hope for our future,” said Penny.

The Artisan Collective is a great space for creatives like Helen and Penny to show the world what they work so hard to create.

“I am very happy to be exhibiting at the Artisan Collective at Nelson Bay as it gives artists great exposure, is very well run and the work by everybody there is exciting, varied and of interest to all,” said Penny.

By Pat JENSEN