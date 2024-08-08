Hyland Park athlete to represent Australia at World Under 20s Athletics Championships



BEFORE the dust of the Paris Olympic Games has settled, the world’s best young athletes will converge on Lima, Peru, for the 2024 World Under 20s Athletics Championships from 27 – 31 August.

Representing Australia in the 1500m will be Hyland Park’s Daniel Williams.

Daniel’s tireless training under coach Andrew Rowlings took him all the way to win gold in this event at the National Athletics Champions in Adelaide this year, gaining him a berth on the Australian team.

Daniel, only seventeen-years-old, is aiming to build on his outstanding performance representing Australia at the Oceania Athletic Championships in Fiji, where he won both the 1500m and 800m in the under 18 category.

“When I return to Australia I will have four to six weeks off regular training, enjoying additional freedom and time before I begin building a strong base for the next athletics season, which for me starts late this year,” Williams told News Of The Area.

“I hope to post some strong times and enter some more prestigious races to gain more experience.

“The 2025 season doesn’t contain any major competitions or extended periods from home, allowing me to shift more attention towards my studies as I will be completing my HSC.”

Daniel hopes to emulate the form of Olympian Peyton Craig, who is also set to compete in Peru.

“I look up to his balance and humble manner towards life as well as his unmatched grit and determination when it comes to achieving his goals,” Daniel said.

“Early last year he shared his goal of making the Olympic team.

“Throughout the season he kept on achieving smaller goals and running impressive times while maintaining a balanced way of life, always finding time to chat and share his wisdom at such a young age.”

One month ago Craig ran the third fastest 800m time in Australian history with a 1:44.12 in Vienna, qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

By Mick BIRTLES