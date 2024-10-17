Improving flood resilience on Waterfall Way



PLANS are being finalised for work to reduce the frequency of flooding on the eastern section of Waterfall Way, and road users are being asked for their feedback.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the NSW Government was investing $50m to improve safety and efficiency on Waterfall Way.



“As a part of this program of works, flood resilience improvements are proposed on the low-lying section of Waterfall Way between Bellingen and the Pacific Highway, which can be cut by flooding during even minor flood events,” the spokesperson said.

“The eastern end of Waterfall Way hugs the edge of the Bellinger River and is flooded by the river or the various small catchments upstream of the road.

“Currently the road can be cut by floodwaters in relatively minor flood events, and we want to increase flood resilience so it would only be impacted by flooding exceeding a one in five year event.

“This is an increasingly busy and important section of road and we are keen to improve connectivity for residents.

“Flood modelling started in late 2020 and we have been developing flood resilience projects since then.”

Work is planned for three locations: Mill Street, Bellingen; Burdett Park Creek, and Short Cut Road (Camerons Corner).

The spokesperson said planned work includes increasing drainage capacity, increasing the pavement height, shoulder widening and safety barrier installation.

“This will improve connectivity and safety for the more than 7800 motorists who use this section of road each day,” the spokesperson said.

Feedback to help finalise the concept design is encouraged and can be provided at https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/waterfall-way.

Consultation will close on Sunday 10 November 2024.