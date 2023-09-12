Informative talks, great food and more with Medowie Probus

THE Medowie Probus Club has hosted a range of informative speakers in recent months, with more planned for the near future.

The Club welcomes all visitors to their meetings, held at the Medowie Community Centre on the third Wednesday of each month at 10.00 am.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Each meeting includes a guest speaker presentation to entertain members and visitors on a diverse range of subjects.

The Club’s August general meeting featured Rebecca Jaensch from Port Stephens Council as guest speaker to present on the ‘Green Future’.

“Rebecca gave a thorough and entertaining presentation, focussing on green waste recycling and the waste services in Port Stephens,” the Probus Club’s Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area.

“There were many questions to clarify the new waste bins and the need to be diligent to prevent contamination of the green and recycled material was highlighted.

“Rebecca’s presentation received acclamation from members and she was given a small gift from the Club.”

The next guest speaker to present to the Club is News Of The Area’s own John ‘Stinker’ Clarke.

“John will be very entertaining, particularly when we have read his articles in the News Of The Area,” Kevin said.

“We look forward to seeing visitors and new members at our events,” Kevin said.

Aside from the informative talks and discussions, Club members also enjoy regular ‘Munchies’ events, visiting restaurants and eateries around the region and further afield.

Club members recently sampled the Stockton RSL’s offerings as part of one such event.

“The Stockton RSL dining was great, the 3 Scilians Ristorante having recently won the Newcastle and Hunter Region Perfect Plate Award for their pizza,” Kevin said.

For more information email medowieprobus@gmail.com

By Marian SAMPSON