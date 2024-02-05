International milestone for Port Stephens’ queen of the green Natasha Van Eldik





RAYMOND Terrace’s Natasha Van Eldik has chalked up another special milestone in her illustrious lawn bowling career.

The triple world champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist played her 400th match for the Australian Jackaroos during last weekend’s annual Trans Tasman Challenge against New Zealand.

In a thrilling three day contest at Wellington’s Naenae Bowling Club the triumphant Jackaroos edged out the spirited Blackjacks on a countback to bring home the overall Challenge trophy.

The Port Stephens queen of the greens contributed to Australia’s successful campaign with crucial victories in the Open Womens Pairs and Fours categories.

Natasha teamed with Cabramatta’s Ellen Fife in the Pairs with the duo proving imperious in a 19-8 win over Blackjacks duo Selina Goddard and Katelyn Inch on day two.

She also lined up in the Fours with Manning Memorial’s Kristina Krstic, Dawn Hayman (St Johns Park) and the talented Fife – turning in skilful performances over the three days.

Raymond Terrace Bowling Club CEO Jason Stokes told News Of The Area that Van Eldik was “a rare gem and outstanding lawn bowls ambassador for the Port Stephens region”.

“To play 400 matches for the Jackaroos is a tremendous achievement and her skill and composure on the greens was a vital factor in this year’s Trans Tasman trophy win,” quipped Stokes.

“We are proud to have Natasha as a home-grown hero at the Raymond Terrace club,” he added.

The 2024 Challenge marked the return of Trans Tasman lawn bowls competition to New Zealand, the first event on Kiwi soil since 2017.

By Chris KARAS

