Nix on track for Olympic trials



RISING Port Stephens swimmer Ebony Nix is on track to take on the country’s best at the National Swimming Championships in April and Olympic trials in June.

Ebony, who swims with the Nelson Bay Swimming Club, recently competed in the under 16 girls division at the State Swimming Championships.

“Ebony did really well at the State Championships in December,” Pamela Nix, Ebony’s mother, told News Of The Area.

“She came home with four medals.

“We are so happy for her.”

Ebony took out second place in the 50 metre freestyle event with a time of 26.72, and the 100 metre backstroke with a time of 1.05.57.

She also came third in the 50 metre backstroke event with a time of 30.47 and the 100 metre butterfly, finishing in 1.02.32.

Ebony also took out fourth in the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 58.10.

Moving forward, Ebony will be swimming at her school carnival on 13 February.

She trains a massive seven sessions each week.

She has also qualified for the Olympic trials in June in three events, set to compete in the 100 metre butterfly, 100 metre backstroke and the 50 metre freestyle events.

“In the Nationals in April Ebony has qualified for eight events but won’t swim all due to concentrating on her better events,” Pamela said.

