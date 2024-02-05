Sleep expert Helen Dugdale releases new book on insomnia cures



“I STRUGGLED to sleep and ran the London Marathon on less than five hours’ rest – now I help people fight insomnia.”

In ‘Put Insomnia to Sleep’, experienced psychotherapist Helen Dugdale argues that you don’t have to be part of the 40 percent of Australians who struggle with insomnia, lack of sleep, or even just bad sleeping habits.

“A lot of my clients were coming to me with anxiety and stress and saying that they don’t sleep well,” Helen said.

“Once I’d fixed their anxiety, they started sleeping better.”

Helen realised there are plenty of ‘how-tos’ offering advice for a good night’s sleep, but many are focused on more generalised tips rather than specific ones.

For many, the internet can be helpful but also daunting.

Helen found many people turn to over-the-counter sleeping tablets and other medications that are ‘quick fixes’ rather than long-term solutions.

“There’s information everywhere, but how do you know which article is right for you?

“I thought it might be wise to put everything I’d learnt into one book, in an easy-to-find place,” Helen said.

Based on real case studies and Helen’s own extensive experience and research, Put Insomnia to Sleep is filled with helpful tips, checklists and more.

Helen guides the reader on how to retrain their brain using the simple method of brain coaching, and to set aside anxieties or habits stopping them from sleeping.

“I ran the London Marathon on less than five hours’ sleep.

“I think people can perform on little sleep, but not every day.

“Sleep deprivation will eventually take its toll.”

Over the years, Helen has helped more than 600 people around Australia overcome their fears and anxieties with her business, Australian Brain Coaching, which has recently started consulting in Port Stephens.

She is one of only three people in Australia trained in the method, having been tutored herself by a German psychologist.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, or where you’re from, everyone needs sleep and unfortunately many have trouble,” Helen said.

“I’ve helped teenagers through to people in their mid-90s!

“It’s never too late to create new habits.”

Helen predominantly works across NSW, but also clients interstate and internationally (who she meets via Zoom). She helps people with their anxieties, fears, phobias and performance.

Helen will launch her book at the Shoal Bay Country Club on 12 February 2024.

“I’m just excited to get the book out there and to help as many people as I can,” Helen said.

“And to remind them that help – especially in regional Australia – does exist:”

Put Insomnia to Sleep is available for $34 on Helen’s website, Booktopia, Amazon Kindle and at independent bookstores.

Visit www.australianbraincoaching.com.au/.

To follow the journey on social media visit www.facebook.com/AustralianBrainCoaching or www.instagram.com/australianbraincoaching.