Nelson Bay Neptunes crowned Peter Wilson Memorial Under 18 Regional touch football champions



NELSON Bay Neptunes Under 18 girls touch football team have covered themselves in glory by clinching the prestigious Peter Wilson Memorial Regional Championship.

The multi-talented Neptunes demonstrated their skill, stamina and speed to claim the title with a 5-4 Grand Final victory over Orange last Sunday at Tomaree Sports Complex.

Outstanding sixteen-year-old middle prospect Ali Mitchell – the newly crowned Port Stephens Council Sportsperson of the Year – was named Player of the Final after a masterclass performance in the trophy decider.

The gifted NSW Combined High Schools representative capped a memorable tournament by scoring two tries and creating another three in the final as the enterprising Neptunes showed their champion qualities to avenge a first round loss to their Orange rivals.

Coached by former Australian representative touch football link Nicole Mitchell and eldest daughter Maddi Mitchell, 21, the Neptunes lost their first match of the carnival to Orange (5-3) before gaining momentum with impressive victories over Newcastle (8-2), Wallsend (6-2), Dubbo (5-3), Maitland (4-0) in a quarter final and Mudgee (4-3) in a semi final.

An ecstatic Nicole told News Of The Area that she was “so proud of the girls, who put in an amazing effort”.

“They dug deep when it was hot and fought back to win the trophy after trailing at half time,” she reflected.

“We trained twice a week for the past four months in preparation for the competition and are now reaping the rewards,” Nicole added.

The tournament was hosted by the Hunter Western Hornets Touch Football Association and proved a real Mitchell family affair with coach Nicole and daughters Maddi and Ali tasting success with the Under 18 Girls, Nicole’s husband Cal Mitchell coaching the Under 10 Boys to the semi finals and nineteen-year-old son Sam guiding the Under 14 Boys to a quarter final appearance.

The Nelson Bay Neptunes Under 18 Girls squad that won the Peter Wilson Memorial Regional Championship consisted of Ava Forster, Emily Gambrill, Isabella Rawlins, Finlay Begley, Kiara Debono, Summer Francis, Ali Mitchell, Maddi Mitchell (co-coach), Nicole Mitchell (co-coach), Ange Freeman (manager), Eden Cheviot, Scarlett O’Connor, Lillian Ellis, Millie Barnes, Alexis Beattese, Charlotte Freeman and Piper Ross.

By Chris KARAS

