iPlay Tenpin City celebrates with huge family party opening

iPLAY Tenpin City hosted an opening night on Saturday 1 July in its new home in Coffs Harbour, which more than met their hopes for the venue.

Themed, ‘The School’s Out Party’, iPlay Tenpin City welcomed families and friends for the celebration of bringing tenpin bowling back to Coffs.



Adriano Franchi, national marketing and sales director at iPlay Australia said, “we are so glad they have enjoyed our invigorated venue experience and we are so happy to have had so many guests having a great time and sharing genuine excitement about our new attractions, which we will be rolling out soon.

“Our opening event at iPlay Tenpin City – Coffs Harbour has made the iPlay Australia team realise how important these types of events are to our communities, and the genuinely positive impact they can have on individuals and families,” he said.

“We can’t wait to roll these out as regular events.”

The iPlay Tenpin City team thanked all the families and friends who attended the party.

Saturday’s party was the official opening, signaling iPlay is in town and ready to play.

iPlay thanked its partners Coca Cola Australia and The Smiley Squad for their contributions to the event.

Adrianosaid, “the kids were smiling from ear to ear as they collected buckets of tickets to exchange for prizes, and mums and dads could be heard bartering for favours if they won their set on the Extreme Hoops prize ticket game.

Giveaways, free balloon twisting and face painting were all part of the fun.

iPlay Tenpin City Coffs Harbour is a family entertainment venue boasting thirteen bowling lanes, numerous arcade machines along with food and beverages, “allowing our guests to have the ultimate fun,” Adriano said.

By Andrea FERRARI