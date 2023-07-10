Legacy celebrates its centenary with the Torch Relay in Coffs Harbour.

A SPECTACULARLY blue-sky, sunny day in Coffs Harbour welcomed The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Defence Health arriving on Friday 30 June.

The route started at Diggers Beach just before 11am on Friday morning.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mayor Paul Amos cut the ribbon to officially launch the relay in Coffs Harbour with chief executive and director of nursing at Coffs Harbour Legacy Nursing Home, Shawn Bergquist, beginning the flame’s journey through Coffs Harbour as the first Torch Bearer.

Torch Bearers including Legacy beneficiaries, Legatees and Defence personnel and the public gathered around the relay’s starting point.

Twenty-nine Torch Bearers held the torch in Coffs making its way past Legacy on Victoria Street and the Legacy Op Shop finishing at C.Ex Services Memorial.

Victoria Cross recipient Mark Donaldson lit the cauldron at the conclusion of the relay.

Another highlight of the relay was Pauline Barnes walking to support her ex-navy husband who passed away two years ago and was walking on behalf of war widows.

An Australian Defence Force tri-service escort accompanied the Torch Bearers.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos told NOTA, “Legacy is a very strong, committed and enduring Australian icon.

“It all stems from The Promise, when a digger promised he’d look after his friend’s missus and kids …

“I have been to the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium,” Mr Amos said.

The memorial is dedicated to the British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed in the Ypres Salient of World War I and whose graves are unknown.

“I have seen the esteem in which the soldiers are held in, over there.

“Legacy stands for the Australia sentiment of not leaving anyone behind,” said Paul.

Legacy is an iconic Australian charity that has been helping the families of veterans for 100 years.

Through the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, Legacy is paying tribute to the sacrifice of many Australians and highlighting to the community the important work Legacy does in supporting veterans’ families for the past 100 years.

The relay is also a chance to thank and acknowledge the countless volunteers across local communities who have provided assistance and support.

The relay started in Pozieres, France on 23 April 2023 and will end in Melbourne October 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI